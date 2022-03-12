Hide

Can decarbonization disarm Putin’s war machine?

As European countries have reluctantly started to announce programs to be less reliant on Russian oil and gas, I interviewed Laurie Laybourn, Visiting Fellow at the Chatham House Sustainability Accelerator for today’s #BritainDebrief. What have the UK and Europe announced so far in addressing their reliance on Russian oil and gas? How can the UK and Europe face the new “petro-aggression” from Russia? What long-term steps must be taken in encouraging sustainability to prevent more petro-aggression in the future?

You can watch #BritainDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Explore the #BritainDebrief series
subscribe to #BritainDebrief
listen to #britaindebrief as a podcast

MEET THE #BRITAINDEBRIEF HOST

Fellow

Ben Judah

Senior Fellow

Europe Center

Economy & Business European Union

Europe Center

Providing expertise and building communities to promote transatlantic leadership and a strong Europe in turbulent times.

The Europe Center promotes the transatlantic leadership and strategies required to ensure a strong Europe.

Explore the program
Climate Change & Climate Action Conflict Economic Sanctions Economy & Business Energy & Environment Energy Markets & Governance Energy Transitions Europe & Eurasia European Union France Geopolitics & Energy Security Germany Infrastructure Protection Macroeconomics NATO Nuclear Energy Oil and Gas Politics & Diplomacy Renewables & Advanced Energy Russia Security & Defense Technology & Innovation Ukraine United Kingdom United States and Canada Western Europe