If Russia invades Ukraine, what about the refugees?

As last minute negotiations between NATO and Russia continue, Europe Center Senior Fellow Ben Judah interviewed Gerald Knaus, founding chairman of the European Stability Initiative, for this week’s #BritainDebrief for the Atlantic Council. If Russia invades, is it possible to predict how large the refugee wave may be? Can Germany and Poland handle a potential wave? How would Ukraine’s existing 90-day visa free travel arrangement with the EU but not the UK impact a potential refugee crisis? How can London help?

You can watch #BritainDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

MEET THE #BRITAINDEBRIEF HOST