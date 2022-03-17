Hide

How will the war in Ukraine end?

As the Russian military advance continues to stall, Senior Fellow Ben Judah interviewed Rob Lee, FPRI Senior Fellow, for #BritainDebrief. How have lethal British military aid, like anti-tank MLAWs, performed so far? Can Ukraine continue to hold out against Russia? How real is the threat of Russian chemical weapon attacks in Ukraine?

Ben Judah

