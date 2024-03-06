March 6, 2024 • 8:54 am ET
China’s Law of the Sea in the Middle East
Key takeaways
- China’s Maritime Expansion
- Global Maritime Strategy
- Maritime Capabilities and International Maritime Order
- Naval Presence in the Middle East
- Commercial Ports and Industrial Parks
- Geopolitical Implications
Chapters
00:00 – Introduction
07:08 – Disrupting Norms: China’s Impact on the International Maritime Order
11:17 – Probing Regional Responses to China’s Assertiveness
13:26 – Delving into China’s Emphasis on Sovereignty Concerns
18:42 – Shifting Tides: Increasing PLA Deployments and Global Dynamics
20:14 – Navigating Challenges: China’s Maritime Interests and Complexities
24:58 – The Precarious Balance: China’s Posture Changes and Potential Conflicts
28:05 – Strategic Stronghold: Djibouti’s Significance in Chinese Diplomacy
30:25 – Bridging the Divide: Chinese Perspectives on Overseas Actions
34:56 – Anticipating Support: Political and Security Pathways for China
39:50 – Economic Priorities: Balancing Development and Security in China
44:05 – Strategic Insights: Evaluating Military Missions and Facilities
45:27 – Tactical Transactions: Chinese Military Utilization of Commercial Spaces
47:49 – Outro
In this episode
Isaac B. Kardon
Senior Fellow For China Studies
Carnegie Endowment For International Peace
Isaac B. Kardon (孔适海) is a senior fellow for China studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Before joining Carnegie’s DC-based Asia Program in 2023, Isaac was an assistant professor at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, RI, where he was a core member of the China Maritime Studies Institute. He studies Chinese foreign and security policy, specializing in maritime disputes, port development, overseas military basing, and China-Pakistan relations. His first book, China’s Law of the Sea: The New Rules of Maritime Order, was published by Yale University Press in 2023 and has been reviewed in Foreign Affairs, The Economist, and Foreign Policy.
About
Join us as we dive deep into China’s maritime dynamics with Isaac B. Kardon, a senior fellow for China studies in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Isaac’s expertise in maritime disputes, global port development, and the People’s Liberation Army Navy activities sheds light on China’s evolving role in shaping international & MENA waters. Uncover China’s ambitions in global waters, from deep-sea mining to infrastructure development with dual-use functionality to achieve civil-military integration.
Tune in for an engaging discussion on China’s maritime might and its implications for the global order and the Middle East and North Africa.
Hosted by
China is heavily invested in transportation infrastructure due to its economic priorities as the world’s largest trading nation
About the China-MENA podcast
The China-MENA podcast features conversations with academics, think-tankers, and regional specialists on Chinese Influence in the Middle East and informs US and MENA audiences in the policy and business communities about the nature of China’s outreach to the region.
At a time when China’s global footprint is getting deeper and deeper, it has never been more important to understand its foreign policy and the Middle East is one of the world’s most consequential regions: home to major religions, diverse cultural and social heritage, central to global energy markets, and of course, geopolitics, linking people and markets in Asia, Africa and Europe. This show will help you understand what China is doing in the region, and how the region is engaging with China as an increasingly important external power.
