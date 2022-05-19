Chinese Multilateralism in MENA

FIND THE CHINA-MENA PODCAST ON THE APP OF YOUR CHOICE

An overview of the Book: China’s Rise in the Global South

Elaborating the 2 cooperation forums which China is associated with: China-Africa and the China Arab States

China’s relationship with non-Arab countries such as Iran, Israel, and Turkey

Mutual political support and interests between China and the Arab World

The upcoming forums of China with Middle East nations

New forms of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI): Digital Silk Road and Health Silk Road

The Two Chinese Envoys: Middle East issues envoy and the Africa issues envoy

How should the US interact with the increasing influence of China in the region

Special terms mentioned in this Episode

CASCF – The China-Arab States Cooperation Forum

FOCAC – Forum on China–Africa Cooperation

PRC – People's Republic of China

SCO – Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Global South – refers broadly to the regions of Latin America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

JCPOA – The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

BRI – Belt and Road Initiative



Timestamps



[00:00] Introduction

[02:44] An Overview of Dawn’s Book

[08:33] The Forums: China-Africa Forum and China-Arab Forum

[16:29] Results and Outcomes from the China-led Forums

[20:01] China’s relations with Turkey, Iran, and Israel

[30:52] China-Arab Political Support and Interests

[33:28] The upcoming Forums of China with Middle East Nations

[37:44] New Forms of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)

[40:44] An Overview of China’s Envoy to the Region

[45:53] US reacts to the Increasing Influence of China

In this episode

Dr. Dawn Murphy

Associate Professor of International Security Studies

US Air War College, Maxwell Air Force Base

China has been establishing itself as an economic player in the MENA region by not engaging in any complicated political issues. However, in recent years, China has been increasingly involved in political affairs. They have been engaging with the Arab states as well as the North African countries.

In this episode, we are joined by Dawn Murphy, an associate professor of international security studies at the US War College, Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama to discuss China’s approaches and outreach to the Middle East and North Africa via multilateral institutions and mechanisms. Dr. Muphy’s new book, China’s Rise in the Global South: The Middle East, Africa, and Beijing’s Alternative World Order, can be purchased here.

In this episode, Jonathan and Dr. Murphy discuss the forums with which China is affiliated, as well as the goals and objectives of those forums. They look at China’s connections with non-Arab nations including Turkey, Iran, and Israel, and China’s envoys, the Middle East Envoys, and Africa’s envoys. Finally, Fulton and Murphy address how the US should think about China’s growing influence in the MENA region and how the US should interact with China as a competitor.

Hosted by

“China is not attempting to change the distribution of territory in the Middle East or Africa, as its power grows, it is increasingly competing with the US.”

Recommended reading

Image: United Arab Emirates State Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Hussein Al Shaali listens between the Arab League flag (L) and the Chinese one during a news conference at the end of the Sino-Arab cooperation forum in Beijing June 1, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Schifres/Pool (CHINA)