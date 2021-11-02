The evolution of the food and beverage sector in MENA

In Season 2, Episode 6 of empowerME Conversations podcast, host and Atlantic Council empowerME Director Amjad Ahmad speaks with PepsiCo Vice President and General Manager for GCC and the Levant Tamer Mosalam about innovation and emerging opportunities for the food and beverage sector, the increase in women’s employment in Saudi Arabia, and ways governments and corporates can support entrepreneurs.

Companies that don’t have a strong footprint in the Middle East are missing a big opportunity for growth. That region will continue to evolve, and it will continue to grow. And of course, you have the population to support consumption.”

0:00 Intro

1:58 Tamer talks about the change in consumers over the last 24 months, and how they’ve now been defined as consumers at home

4:05 Tamer talks about the the younger population in the Middle East and how they are the key to shaping the future

6:04 Tamer talks about the effect COVID-19 has had on innovation and supply chain of manufacturing materials for companies

8:36 Tamer details the importance of startups in the region and how growing the economy is reliant on their success

10:38 Tamer explains how PepsiCo is working with these startups and the programs they have created to help them launch and grow

13:35 Tamer talks about his excitement in the growth of e-commerce and digitization for entrepreneurs

16:16 Tamer discusses women empowerment and participation in Saudi Arabia

19:48 Tamer talks about consumers in the Middle East and how they are driving investors and companies into the region

25:30 Tamer explains the importance of the coming five years for healthier innovation

27:50 Tamer talks about how direct to home will transform supply chain in various industries and regions

32:14 Tamer details their recent investments in US plant based companies

33:35 Tamer talks about recycling and how it is a key factor for companies in the future

