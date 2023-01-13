Chapter 3: An inclusive energy transition

The landmark Paris agreement of 2015 set a goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (compared to preindustrial temperatures) to avoid catastrophic effects of climate change. Six years later, during Glasgow’s conference in 2021, many countries made pledges to phase down coal, cut methane emissions, and stop public funding of overseas oil, gas, and coal development.

This year, the United Arab Emirates will take over the COP presidency from Egypt following COP27 in Sharm el Sheikh, where an agreement emerged to set up a “loss and damage” fund to support developing countries most impacted by climate change. The COP28 agenda includes a global stocktaking exercise that will review progress on nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to reduce emissions by 2030, which are intended to help ensure that the Paris Agreement’s goals remain within reach. The process, however, is likely to be a somber assessment of the world’s inability to act quickly enough; this could reinforce numerous UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports noting that global efforts remain insufficient to limit global temperature rise to 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, much less 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The 2023 Global Energy Agenda survey respondents have taken note and are unimpressed with progress to date. When describing progress on climate pledges in their own words, responses generally fall into four categories, which are (with representative examples in parentheses):

Highly negative, in some cases even dismissive (“Impotence, feeble, tokenism”) Mixed—more negative than positive (“Desultory but positive”) Mixed—more positive than negative (“Steady but slow”) Highly positive (“Optimism, politics, profit”)

Although the majority of responses to this question were rather negative, these views represent a very modest improvement in perceptions toward COP26. In the 2021 survey, respondents were about 4.5 times more likely to give a negative evaluation than a positive one. In the 2022 survey, that figure is down to 2.5 times. Interestingly, the tenor of responses is broadly similar across those surveyed. Approximately 77 percent of oil and gas respondents and 83 percent of renewables and nuclear energy respondents feel the world is not following through on climate pledges. Even 63 percent of government employees view progress as slow.

Where the biggest difference in response to this question comes into focus is among geographic and economic groups. When split into North American, European, and emerging market respondents, views on climate progress become more nuanced. While still generally negative overall, about a third from Europe and more than a third from emerging market countries say that the world is making headway on climate pledges. Survey participants in North America, however, have uniformly more negative views. This pattern demonstrates that expectations and perceptions of climate progress are more closely related to locality than industry profession.

The global stocktake, however, offers more than a below-average report card and will also result in a call to action. And it is safe to assume that the UAE aims to ensure parties to the UNFCCC leave Dubai hopeful and with a clear plan to put the world on track to achieve global climate ambitions. That means a comprehensive approach for closing the gap to 2030, one that will likely include an emphasis on mobilizing capital, scaling deployment of clean energy resources, and empowering a diverse and inclusive coalition of stakeholders from youth to industry.

Recognizing the challenges and opportunities ahead, the 2023 Global Energy Agenda survey asked all respondents to describe, in their own words, the key barrier to reaching net-zero emissions. To aid analysis, our team coded each reply into six categories: political will/other political priorities; popular attitudes; cost/insufficient resources; technology cannot fully deliver on future needs; entrenched interests/friction within the system; and general/practical difficulties. Because many answers reflected more than one of these concerns, percentages total greater than 100 percent. The same categories were applied last year to the identical question.

The clear message is that insufficient political will/governmental focus on the net-zero goal continues to act as a dominant barrier. Indicative of this line of thinking, one participant stressed the need to “move from lip service to actual implementation of policies that decarbonize.” Outside of political headwinds, however, respondents from developing nations diverged from their counterparts in the United States and Europe. Invoking the chorus of voices from the climate-vulnerable countries in the Global South that enabled the notion of “loss and damage” to formally enter the UNFCCC negotiations, respondents from emerging markets highlighted cost and insufficient resources as other significant challenges to achieving net-zero commitments. As one person from this group articulated, the quest for net zero will come up against “developing countries’ needs for cheap energy sources to feed and heat their populations.”

Unfortunately, optimism for achieving long-term net-zero targets echoes respondents’ views of progress in achieving COP targets to date. Indeed, the overall response to the 2022 survey on this topic is almost equally divided: 55 percent say attainment of net zero is unlikely, and respondents are evenly split on whether achieving net zero would slow economic growth. As in other sections, parsing responses by geography yielded interesting differences. Respondents from the United States were most pessimistic about reaching net zero by 2050, while those from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are the most optimistic.

When looking at respondents by profession, those working in government and collectively in academia, consultancy, and media hew closely to the overall sur- vey results. The big difference, almost predictably, is between renewable and nuclear energy, on the one hand, and between those in oil and gas, on the other. A surprising area of agreement is that both groups remain convinced that achieving net-zero emissions is unlikely (62 percent of oil and gas respondents, and an eyebrow-raising 73 percent of respondents from clean energy). But their views on the economics of the transition differ substantially. Of those in the renewable and nuclear energy sectors, roughly seven in ten think that the shift will not create adverse economic effects, while roughly the same proportion of those in oil and gas say the opposite.

While only time will lend credence to how the economy will affect midcentury goals, anticipating that respondents would have strong perspectives on the global economic outlook in a year defined by unrelenting inflation, the 2022 survey sought insights on which economic risk would most likely slow the energy transition. Survey participants indicate a range of risks, with no single one standing out as an obvious top concern. Most frequently mentioned is a possible recession (28 percent of respondents), while 19 percent say that inflation is a bigger concern. Central bank responses to inflation, which could exacerbate that problem or drive further recession, come in at 10 percent. These three—which collectively worry a majority of those surveyed—are not mutually exclusive; in June 2022, the World Bank highlighted the rising risk of stagflation.

A closer look at the data reveals that Europeans are more concerned than others about a recession and far less about inflation. Respondents from the United States are almost evenly split over the two risks and also more likely to cite concern about the Federal Reserve response. Respondents in emerging market countries are almost as worried as Europeans about recession and as worried as Americans about inflation, but they see central banks as either unlikely or unable to exacerbate problems. Nearly a quarter of those surveyed from emerging market countries, however, are also more likely than other respondents to call insufficient government spending the top risk, a perspective that is consistent with emerging-market views on barriers to achieving net-zero emissions where costs feature heavily.

In an unusual result, a fifth of respondents answered “none of the above” to the question about potential economic barriers to the energy transition. For insight into this result, participants’ responses to related questions suggest that other factors, such as the lack of political will and the inability of technology to deliver net-zero emissions, could account for respondents’ decisions not to select an economic risk. While skepticism persists on whether the world can fully deliver on net-zero goals, without technology there will be no energy transition. To have its greatest impact, technology requires investment to develop, improve, and deploy new and existing low-carbon energy solutions. Two years ago, our survey asked which new fuel technologies would see the biggest rise in investment in 2021. This year, we posed the same question.

Fewer respondents this year chose hydrogen and energy storage than last year, although they still are the most common options. The biggest anticipated investment increase over last year’s responses is in advanced nuclear. Last year, it ranked seventh; this year, it is tied for third with solar power. A renewed interest in nuclear energy is consistent with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s high case projections (which are ambitious but plausible) that that global nuclear capacity could more than double by 2050.

Fields of employment show greater variances on the question of clean energy investment. Of those in oil and gas, 17 percent say that carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) will see the greatest increase in investment. Indeed, more than half of those giving this response in the overall survey are from the industry. Similarly, 34 percent of the clean energy group—the largest segment of whom work in nuclear power—opted for advanced nuclear, choosing it ahead of hydrogen. Interestingly, only 8 percent of observers and commentators from think tanks, consultancies, and media name advanced nuclear as the area likely to see the most growth. Once again, energy producers and industry watchers hold divergent views.

The lack of a clear favorite for clean energy investment is perhaps an indication that governments and private industry are applying an all-of-the-above strategy to address both the energy crisis and transition. As our authors in this chapter propose, however, what’s still needed is greater international trust and collaboration on an equitable transition that takes into account not just energy access, but also its relationship to food, water, and larger societal impacts.

Leadership insight

The year of COP28: Climate action requires financial empowerment and collaboration

By H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan

Climate change is impacting everything from our economies, to our cities and societies, and even geopolitics.

National emergencies such as wars, droughts, and floods have prompted near-term action to mitigate the immediate problem, while long-term food shortages, rampant malnutrition, disease, and other human crises have resulted in the donation of funds and resources to end suffering. This is human nature, and we are inclined to react to such tragedies that affect our fellow humans. However, the images of entire forests being felled, bees disappearing, and the loss of underwater flora and fauna do not necessarily invoke the same emotional or financial response. It seems we have forgotten that we, as human beings, are an integral part of the natural world.

We must, therefore, understand—and perhaps remind ourselves of—the underlying connectivity that environmental degradation has on this array of issues, our social fabric, and, indeed, our very future. We must recognize that we depend highly on our local environments and habitats, often much more than we initially comprehended, or appreciated.

According to the World Health Organization, climate change is expected to cause approximately 250,000 additional deaths per year, between 2030 and 2050, from heat exposure in elderly populations, diarrhea, malaria, and chronic childhood undernutrition.

Research by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found the Middle East will be uninhabitable by 2100 if climate change is not addressed.

While these predictions may seem imminent, we have an opportunity ahead of us to take action today. It is crucial that we use the year of COP28 to focus on global decarbonization, unlock financial tools for the energy transition, and work for an equitable energy transition.

Decarbonization challenges

Decarbonization is a mammoth task that countries need to grapple with. In 2022, we witnessed just how unprepared our world is, as we face a global energy crisis. Over the years, there have been many promises from nations to invest in the Global South, with not enough being done to support their energy transition. This is partly due to a lack of criteria on where to invest and deploy funds where they are needed.

As much as there are challenges, the present global scenario means we can approach and utilize finance innovation in a very different way. What we need are proper mechanisms in place to finance the journey of decarbonization globally.

We cannot look at decarbonization through a single lens; but rather, we need to take a multidimensional view that includes social, geopolitical, and environmental considerations.

One way for us to unlock these financial mechanisms is by providing early-stage funding for emerging climate solutions and their commercialization. Philanthropists are well-positioned to help find solutions to issues resulting from climate change at a greater scale, thus enabling these platforms to become affordable and readily accessible. Eventually, these solutions have the potential to become more economical than less climate-friendly options, as we have seen occur with solar, wind, and other clean energy sources, thereby becoming the mainstream.

Another area that has been overlooked is human resources; in particular, the ideas, abilities, and efforts of women. In the United States, only 2.4 percent of venture capital funding goes to female founded start-ups, highlighting the distinct imbalance in where capital is funnelled. As the founder of a number of sustainability ventures, I have seen, first-hand, the power of women in government, business, and my field of expertise, sustainable development. If we could attract venture capital and other financing mechanisms to support women, I believe we would witness a paradigm shift.

The road to COP 28

At the heart of tackling climate change is an important word: “collaboration.” We have a long road ahead of us, and one that cannot be travelled alone. This only way to create true impact is for us to interconnect and make a conscious effort to move away from working in silos.

Progress will only be achieved by enabling and energizing an ecosystem that actively participates in realizing one shared vision. I founded the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA) to be the nucleus that will bring this ecosystem to life, providing advice and recommendations to stakeholders on positive climate action that will facilitate the transition to a green economy. By leveraging innovation with technology and actively engage with the private sector, our aim is to harness a cohesive and integrated way forward. By doing so, we can look beyond our national borders and look to the geographies that need our attention the most. As a matter of urgency, we must prioritize the Global South, as these countries are already experiencing the damaging effects of climate change now, despite the region’s negligible contribution to its cause.

COP28 presents an unparalleled opportunity to break down silos, invest in global climate solutions, and ensure a sustainable energy transition. It is now up to us to leverage the full potential of this opportunity, as we work toward building a greener and more secure future for all.

H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan is the president and chief executive officer of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators. She is also chief executive officer of Alliances for Global Sustainability, co-founder of Aurora50, founder of RESET MENA, and founder of the Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan Sustainability Initiatives.

Leadership insight

To travel the net-zero path, we must rethink international cooperation

By Francesco La Camera

Ending global fossil fuel dependency is a daunting task. The moderate outcome of COP27 is a clear expression of competing priorities and the conflict of interest that countries face in responding to the immediate struggles of energy security, the abundantly evident impacts of climate change, and the shrinking timeline to 2030 by which the Sustainable Development agenda needs to be realized. But knowing and acting are two different things.

How does the world accelerate progress? And ensure net-zero pledges are implemented on the ground?

As the International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA) World Energy Transitions Outlook states, anything short of a radical and immediate energy transition action will defeat our chances of reaching a climate-safe 1.5 degrees Celsius. IRENA sees efficiency and electrification as primary drivers, enabled by renewable power, green hydrogen, and sustainable modern bio-energy. The world must push for renewables as multiplier solutions, available today for a rapid scale-up.

Today, renewables are cost-effective. IRENA estimates that the new renewable capacity added in 2021 could have reduced electricity generation costs in 2022 by at least $55 billion. This is a compelling fact amid concerns around energy prices and the security of supply. Net zero means tripling the annual deployment of renewable power between now and 2030. The technology solutions to take us to 2030 already exist. The immediate next steps need a holistic policy framework and finance at scale to ensure these technologies are deployed strategically and worldwide.

I believe that only through solid partnerships and international cooperation can world governments effectively contribute to the global net-zero ambition and keep development high on the agenda. A new multilateral compact among nations, global finance, and the private sector is needed to deliver systemic change and advance the renewable-centered energy system with opportunities for developed and developing countries alike. Doing this means reimagining the way international cooperation works.

It is evident that energy supply—power in particular—is shifting toward renewables. But the demand side must also change. It requires an end to our ceaseless hunger for new fossil fuels that perpetuate the risks of climate change and threatens to leave behind those who do not have access to modern technologies and finance. IRENA’s Outlook sees investment needs of $5.7 trillion per year until 2030. Hence, investment decisions taken today, particularly the long-lived ones, must be climate-proofed.

Eighty percent of the global population lives in countries that are net importers of fossil fuels. By contrast, renewables are available everywhere, offering a way out of import dependency, decoupling economies from the costs of fossil fuels, and driving energy security, new industrial value chains, and jobs.

A successful transition, however, not only depends on strategies that grow renewables worldwide. We need a new system that is built on the corresponding infrastructure—physical, regulatory, and institutional. This will require all hands on deck to reimagine the system of the future, forge new partnerships, build the interconnectors that link supply and demand, and share know-how to accelerate the global learning curve.

Hydrogen is a good example. IRENA has been at the leading edge of knowledge about hydrogen for many years now. Collaboration is of paramount importance to accelerate the production, delivery, and use of green hydrogen. This will not work without greater connectivity. Countries and industry must collaborate to develop common frameworks to ramp up global hydrogen markets and build trade routes through shipping and port infrastructure to transport hydrogen and its derivatives such as green ammonia.

What the world achieves in the coming few years defines whether its leaders live up to the promise made to the peoples of the world: nobody will be left behind in a climate-safe world. For the energy transition to be fair and equitable, investments must be directed to countries that have not been able to attract investments. A shift to renewables holds a huge potential particularly for Africa, where the GDP could be 6.4 percent higher compared to current policies, enabling a truly green deal for the continent. Only 2 percent of global investments in renewables in the last two decades were made in Africa, with significant regional disparities. This must change. Developing countries need resources to build infrastructure. They need the know-how to develop enabling policies and the human capacity to play their part in the global energy sector’s transformation. Multilateral banks and international financial institutions must not only scale up their green investment portfolios, but also operationalize financing to adequately address capacity and infrastructure gaps with greater results including private capital mobilization.

This is particularly acute in view of rising financial costs associated with loss and damage for developing countries, resulting in a growing debt burden to adapt to climate change impacts.

We understand where the problems lie, we have the solutions, but a fresh look is needed to deliver new approaches and strategies. IRENA’s Assembly in January 2023, which gathers energy leaders from its global membership and partners in Abu Dhabi, will be the first milestone on the global agenda to identify energy transition priorities in preparation for the UAE-hosted COP28 later this year.

Transforming the energy system is an urgent and difficult task. It requires farsighted choices, discipline, and wise investments. Above all, it requires the world to deliver radical action and extraordinary levels of international cooperation. If we don’t put the pieces of the puzzle together, we risk catastrophic failure.

Francesco La Camera is the director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Leadership insight

The nexus between climate, water, food, and energy

By H.E. Yasmine Fouad

The term “nexus” is commonly used to portray interactions between water, food, climate, and energy. Each aspect within the nexus either contributes to the production of another or impacts its existence. In the 2013 UN General Assembly, the inter-linkages between water and energy sectors in framing the post-2015 development agenda were highlighted. Water needed for energy extraction and processing accounts for 2 percent of the sustainable supply in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), while water abstraction, desalination, and waste-water treatment constitute energy-intensive processes. Food is the third pillar for human survival where agriculture is the largest consumer of the world’s freshwater resources. Ultimately, energy, water, and food all impact and are impacted by climate change. I would argue that the famous nexus, commonly referred to WEF (water-energy-food), needs to be rebranded as C-WEF (climate-water-energy-food).

Unfortunately, choices related to management and use of energy, land, and water are taken in isolation and without adequate consideration of the inter-sectoral implications. C-WEF nexus is imperative in devising an integrated framework that would allow for effective monitoring, legislative and control systems.

Transforming the conventional processes of production and consumption of water, food, and energy is at the heart of climate action. Demand for all three is increasing rapidly. As conventional oil reservoirs in the MENA region get depleted, extraction methods shift to more water-intensive technologies.

Even with improved efficiency alongside a transition to renewable energy sources, water consumption for energy is expected to double by the end of the century.

Furthermore, the demand for electricity is expected to more than triple between 2005 and 2050, and without the adoption of end-user efficiency for water applications, electricity demand will increase by a factor of 5.6.

Water extraction, treatment, and production, as well as end-user and commercial consumption, are energy-intensive processes, making energy and water conservation strategies top priorities. To address growing water demand, renewable energy technologies to extract water, such as solar water-pumping, are implemented in Egypt. In turn, improved water conservation practices can save electricity. A study showed that under a water-saving scenario, 22 percent of electricity could be saved in 2050. Employing climate smart agriculture, for example, would result in considerable energy savings. Hence, to withstand current and future pressures, governments must ensure integrated and sustainable management through a C-WEF nexus to balance the needs of people, nature, and the economy.

While achieving net-zero emissions by the middle of this century is critical to limiting climate change, this alone is simply not enough. We must ensure that the clean energy systems are equally available to everyone in the world and that everyone has access to reliable energy that provides a decent quality of life. Meeting this urgent and massive challenge requires an ambitious, pragmatic, and multi-pronged approach. Because of this nexus’ crucial role in many sustainable development goals (SDGs), decision-makers in all three domains must cooperate and coordinate climate action in an integrative approach. Developing countries need to hold on to their rights in access to finance and to call for just energy transition pathways that are realistic. It means that both financial and technical support are needed to ensure that new energies are successfully deployed, integrated, and consumed in developing countries.

As one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, Egypt is taking a leading role toward combatting the global crisis, as it adopts an integrated approach highlighting the C-WEF nexus. The WEF Nexus index value for Egypt is 53.1, placing the nation in the 125th position out of 181 countries for WEF security. As we adopt the COP27 priority of “Together for Implementation,” we have set an ambitious national program called the Nexus of Water, Food and Energy (NWFE). NWFE package is our flagship bundle of nine projects that reflects a Green Transition for Sustainable Livelihoods built on the nexus that hits all Paris agreement targets, while ensuring human development through touching on SDGs. Hence, NWFE is an implementable and replicable example for the C-WEF nexus approach when human needs are at the heart of climate action.

H.E. Yasmine Fouad is minister of environment of the Arab Republic of Egypt

Leadership insight

Just energy transition for Africa

By Kevin Kariuki

I foresee an African just energy transition that is anchored on the continent’s vast renewable energy sources as well as grid interconnections of intra- and inter-regional power systems, complemented by natural gas as a transition fuel, pending the development of cost-effective green hydrogen and affordable energy storage systems and other clean sources of flexible generation. Moreover, the transition must be facilitated by adequate financial resources as well as technical capacity to efficiently develop, operate, and maintain the emerging technological solutions.

The transition must, however, also proceed in the context of synergizing climate action and socioeconomic development agenda, including increasing access to quality electricity supply and providing access to clean cooking.

This context is vital, given that in 2021, nearly half of all Africans did not have access to electricity while a billion people did not have access to clean cooking. “Africa Energy Outlook 2022,” International Energy Agency, June 2022, https://iea.blob.core.windows.net/assets/6fa5a6c0-ca73-4a7f-a243-fb5e83ecfb94/AfricaEnergyOutlook2022.pdf. At the current rates of investment in energy systems on the continent, Africa will thus not achieve affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all, as encapsulated by SDG7, a UN Sustainable Development Goal.

Also, at 500 kWh—and even lower in Sub-Saharan Africa—the per capita electricity consumption across the continent remains a tiny fraction of consumption levels in developed countries. Africa’s just energy transition must focus on addressing the continent’s energy poverty.

However, one size does not fit all. There are some countries that have carbon-intensive economies, while others produce minimal greenhouse gas emissions. South Africa and Egypt, for example, contribute 1.17 percent and 0.67 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions respectively from fossil fuels and industry, whereas most other African countries, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa, such as Ethiopia, Zambia, and Mali, hardly contribute anything toward the continent’s current 4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Approaches to the transition must therefore be specific to a region and country.

Thus, while the few African countries with higher carbon intensities and near-universal access to modern energy must focus on decarbonization, most countries on the continent will concentrate on increasing access to quality electricity supply and providing access to clean cooking for the billion Africans who rely on wood- or charcoal-burning fires for cooking.

Thankfully, Africa is endowed with abundant renewable energy sources, that remain largely untapped. These must be harnessed to anchor low-carbon development pathway. At the same time, the security of the continent’s energy supply must remain sacrosanct, the socioeconomic impacts of the energy transition must be addressed, and the achievement of sustainable development goals related to energy as well as the African Union’s Agenda 2063 must be guaranteed.

These aspects must inform the transition, which is also predicated on (i) access to adequate financial resources, (ii) the availability of cost-effective technologies, and (iii) the technical capacity of the countries to efficiently develop, operate and maintain emerging technological solutions. It is not simply a matter of Africa “leap-frogging” fossil fuels as the often-quoted cliché suggests.

Availing African countries with adequate concessional financing in a timely manner will enhance their trust in developed economies, thereby strengthening confidence in, and sustainability of, Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETPs) and other transition plans. In my mind, Special Drawing Rights are an ideal way to finance the Africa’s JETPs and climate action in general.

To further embed a low-carbon trajectory, it will be necessary to accelerate the development of (i) cost-effective green hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels in power production and as feedstock for harder-to-abate sectors such as steel, cement, and long-haul transport, and (ii) affordable energy storage systems and other clean flexible generation. Meanwhile, the capacity of African countries to efficiently develop, operate and maintain the emerging technological solutions must be strengthened.

The foregoing will also determine the speed of Africa’s energy transition and, therefore, the continent’s ability to complement global ambitions toward the attainment of the Paris Agreement goal of limiting the increase in global average temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Energy transition is not a step-function. Instead, the energy mixes characterizing Africa’s just energy transition will evolve with time, depending on access to the drivers mentioned above and the speed at which viable cleaner energy alternatives are developed. Hence, in line with the Paris Agreement, the African Development Bank intends to continue to strategically support Africa’s natural gas sector, to facilitate the transition to clean energy, and to promote climate adaptation and resilience. This approach recognizes that, in addition to grid interconnections, gas is an important enabler for increased integration of renewables in the energy mix, as its flexible generation readily compensates for loss of solar and wind generation in case of sudden weather changes. It also supports the use of natural gas to increase access to clean cooking and the health benefits thereof.

Moreover, there is a remaining carbon budget of 400 gigatons of CO2 equivalent emissions compliant with the 1.5-degrees Celsius goal. This budget should be allocated in inverse proportionality to the historical emissions of regions, thus enhancing the fairness of the energy transition from a global perspective, while enabling increased renewable energy penetration in developing countries, which have contributed the least to historical emissions. This principle is enshrined in the Paris Agreement.

In this regard, who would begrudge tiny Gabon if it exploited its gas to boost its baseload power generation, increase access to electricity, and provide a source of clean cooking while continuing to absorb almost a third of France’s annual total greenhouse gas emissions? On the same token, would it not be beneficial if Tanzania used its natural gas to increase its population’s access to clean cooking from the current 4 percent, while reducing emissions from use of biomass or charcoal and curbing deforestation? Also, why shouldn’t South Africa use its new gas finds or imports from Mozambique to safeguard its security of supply by converting its newer coal plants to run on gas—thereby reducing emissions by about 40 percent in the medium to long term, pending development of cost-competitive green hydrogen?

To answer these questions, what is required is a holistic, honest, and pragmatic consideration of the energy quadrilemma, i.e., the need to find balance between energy reliability, affordability, and sustainability, as well as its impact on the social dimensions of energy. This approach is tantamount to synergizing climate action and socio- economic development and is key to a just energy transition.

In the meantime, developed nations must simply reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Kevin Kariuki is the vice president for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth at the African Development Bank.

Leadership insight

For a just energy transition, a new approach to mining is critical

By Adam Matthews

The global energy transition is unquestionably gathering pace, but one particular emerging constraint has the potential not only to disrupt the transition, but to also cause significant conflict: the role of the mining sector to meet the demand for minerals. This is not just a challenge of being able to extract more from the ground, but also of the industry’s ability to address the range of issues that continually call into question the sector’s social license. A new approach is needed, and one is beginning to take shape.

Put simply, without critical minerals and metals for batteries and a host of other transition infrastructure, we will not limit warming to 2 degrees Celsius, let alone 1.5. Even with much greater recycling, substitution of products, innovation, and efficiency, the increased demand will require both more greenfield mining and the expansion or extensions of existing operations.

Scale of the demand challenge

The World Bank has estimated that production of some key critical minerals could skyrocket by nearly 500 percent by 2050 under a 2-degree scenario to meet demand for low-carbon technologies. To keep to 1.5 degrees would put even more formidable demand on the mining industry, with wind, solar, and electric vehicle (EV) technologies together representing a massive emissions reduction potential at low cost, but carrying huge mineral dependencies. There are increasing warnings of a looming disconnect between mineral supply and climate ambition. Earlier this year, S&P Global signalled that the world could face a historic copper deficit by 2035, and the World Economic Forum warned of lithium shortages in just three years’ time. Supply is also easily affected by faulty waste management practices, as demonstrated by the recent production pause at a Tesla-backed nickel mine due to a leak at a waste (tailings) dam. Part of the challenge is a lack of investment in supply chains. An injection of $42 billion is needed in lithium alone if it is to meet 2030 demand, while $325 billion is needed to plug a potential 16 million metric ton copper shortfall by 2040. The investment gap is particularly acute upstream, leaving downstream players without raw material supply—already, in 2022, the global anode pipeline capacity has doubled, but cannot access the necessary raw graphite feedstock. With greenfield mines taking an average of six- teen years to become fully operational according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) (although some estimates are shorter), a lack of investment now could result in huge production gaps further down the line.

Some governments in the West have also been very late to respond to the concentration of mineral processing in China. Mineral security is rising up the political agenda and western governments are playing catch-up against a multi-decade strategy that has positioned China at the heart of many mineral-based value chains. This is leading to dramatic interventions, such as Canada’s instruction to Chinese owners to sell their shares in what the government has perceived as three critically important mining companies.

Mining’s social license to operate

It is not just financial investment that is lacking. Questions about avoiding societal and cultural harm need answers. Will society at large continue to accept electric vehicles made on the backs of child labor, from minerals from conflict zones, or in a manner that creates huge tailings (mining waste) dams that can collapse? Will we accept the development or expansion of mines that result in the destruction of 46,000-year-old heritage sites, as happened in Australia a couple of years ago, or that conflict with indigenous or First Nation communities, or that result in the loss of biodiversity? Add to this other challenges such as the benefits of automation that can increase efficiency and improve safety but potentially challenge the relationship of mines in their host communities if jobs are lost. The closure of mining courses and colleges also calls into question if the future pipeline of engineers has been invested in as an industry-wide priority, and we are only beginning to understand the realities of the change needed in some mining operation workplace cultures.

While there is unquestionably good practice in a number of mining companies and in a new emerging generation of mining leaders, when taken as a sector as a whole, the record of addressing systemic challenges is wanting. The challenge is, when something goes wrong in mining, society at large and increasingly those invested in it through their pension funds do not differentiate between companies, and the sector as a whole is tarred with the same brush.

It should also be noted that those that demand the products of mining have failed to align behind best practice standards to incentivize the scale of shift needed across the sector. This will be even more critical to give mining companies the confidence that their investment in driving best practice will not price them out of the market.

Investors have long remained silent observers and failed to see the interconnection between this sector and every other they are invested in. Too often the solution is to exclude and exit the sector when what is called for is a long-term investment in driving genuine real-world change. Running away from the sector as an investor is easy, but irresponsible.

A different approach

With energy transition plans hinging on global capacity to scale up low-carbon infrastructure, and with many resource-rich nations hoping their mineral resources will be a lever for development and a just transition, investors, governments, and companies need to rethink how mining will play the role it needs to.

Therefore, to meet future mineral demand, we will require a very different approach that demands zero harm to people and the environment. The nature of that approach could be grounded in the intervention that institutional investors are continuing to lead, working together with industry and the United Nations, and informed by the voices of impacted communities, following the horrific disaster that killed 270 people when a tailings dam collapsed in Brumadinho, Brazil.

Following this tragedy, investors intervened. They were no longer willing to only engage individual companies involved in the disaster, but they drove a sector-wide response. This has led to the creation of the first Global Tailings Standard—endorsed by seventy-eight mining companies representing over 70 percent of market capitalization—entailing the public disclosure of key information about the dams companies have and the standards they heed. An additional vital piece of the puzzle will shortly be added with the creation of a Global Tailings Institute that will ensure independent audits are conducted to bring the standard to life. This is a long-term engagement by investors, but one that puts in place the pieces needed to address the issue and eliminate waste as an unsubstantiated risk and externality.

Based upon this approach, the lessons are clear. The need to work collaboratively to recognize challenges, identify global best practice, and align the application of standards across investors, banks, and insurers, enabled by thorough mine-site audits, is apparent.

A new bottom-up landscape can emerge. Investors will also need to work with those sectors that demand mineral resources so that they too reinforce alignment to global best practice standards. This is the basis for the Mining 2030 Investor Agenda that will be set out by investors in January.

This is not an easy path, but it is a necessary one to ensure that through collaboration and standard-setting, the mining sector is not one that has its social license continually questioned, but is instead recognized for the vital role it plays in the future we want.

Adam Matthews is the chief responsible investment officer of the Church of England Pensions Board.

Leadership insight

We can address climate change by accelerating the just energy transition

By Rajiv J. Shah

The sun was setting when I stopped by a remote village in the Indian state of Bihar.

On a typical evening, the central power grid would shut off around dusk. Market stalls would close, and darkness would fall across town.

But not on that night. I was there to see a recently installed a solar mini-grid project sponsored by The Rockefeller Foundation (the Foundation) to bring reliable electricity to an area that had never had it before. It is one of thousands of projects the Foundation has supported for more than a century to leverage science and technology to advance the well-being of humanity.

That night in Bihar, the lights kept shining, market stalls stayed open, and customers shopped. I caught a glimpse of a more sustainable and equitable future when I met Ruby Kumari, a widow, a mother of two girls, and an expert seamstress. The new electricity empowered Ruby to walk the streets more safely. It allowed her daughters to continue their education after dark. And it enabled Ruby to use her skills to build a viable business: a sewing school.

Not long after my visit to Bihar in late 2019, COVID-19 hit that region of India, as it did Beijing, Brooklyn, and everywhere in between. Today, the virus is one of many crises increasing the suffering of vulnerable people around the world: the poor, hungry, unhoused, under-educated, and infirm.

One such crisis, climate change, poses a singular threat to humanity. We must confront it directly. Fortunately, as Ruby’s experience demonstrates, there is a way to make climate action about more than just taking molecules out of the air—it can also be a vehicle for uplifting the world’s most vulnerable people. By scaling technologies like solar mini-grids, the world can finally end energy poverty, empower millions to compete in the global economy, and reduce the likelihood of a climate catastrophe.

If humanity continues with business as usual, the planet will warm by about 3 degrees Celsius. At that temperature, life for billions of people will be harsher, poorer, and more fragile. But that future is not inevitable. Humanity could come together to achieve the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, building a world where people have the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

This is the choice facing us at the Global Energy Forum and the rest of this year’s international convenings. If we want to keep the 1.5-degree dream alive, we must do more than talk. We must put people like Ruby at the center of our efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

New partnerships and new innovations can help us mobilize the capital needed to meet this challenge. The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) is one such partnership. The Alliance is a collaboration between three philanthropies—The Rockefeller Foundation, the IKEA Foundation, and the Bezos Earth Fund—as well as multilateral development banks, development finance institutions, technology providers, delivery partners, and nations themselves. Together, Alliance partners are working to accelerate just energy transitions in a dozen emerging and developing economies.

Since its inception, GEAPP has committed more than $350 million, both directly and via partners, accelerating initiatives worth many times more in value. Currently, Alliance partners are building 10,000 solar mini-grids that will power homes and businesses in Nigeria. We are supporting an innovative project to stimulate energy demand through micro-entrepreneurship in Haiti. And we are deploying small scale solar faster than ever before, driving equitable economic growth for rural businesses across India.

To scale these green technologies and avert emissions, the world must develop new means of financing. At COP27, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, The Rockefeller Foundation, and the Bezos Earth Fund announced an effort to expand voluntary carbon markets: the Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA). Our intent is to start a process to design an ETA that produces verified greenhouse gas emission reductions that developing countries will have the option of issuing as marketable carbon credits. The credits could then be purchased by companies, including through advanced purchase agreements, creating a predictable finance stream to de-risk and leverage other forms of finance.

New initiatives often come with hard questions and some risks, but it is important to remember that ambition is not a bad thing. It has helped humanity address development challenges for decades, from slowing the spread of HIV/AIDS to vaccinating the world’s most vulnerable children. And decades from now, I believe we will see that the Alliance, the ETA, and other ambitious initiatives proved essential to averting 3 degrees of warming.

For more than one hundred years, The Rockefeller Foundation has been committed to doing whatever it takes—finding new ideas, taking new risks, making big bets—to address global challenges. At the Global Energy Forum this month, and at COP28 later this year, we hope to establish and strengthen partnerships that will help the world meet the most important challenge of our time.

Rajiv J. Shah is the president of The Rockefeller Foundation. From 2010 to 2015, he served as administrator of the US Agency for International Development.