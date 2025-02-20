The small reactor revolution can transform African energy systems 

Lassina Zerbo is the chairperson of the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board, former prime minister of Burkina Faso, and executive secretary emeritus of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization. This essay is part of the Global Energy Agenda.

Africa is at a decisive point in its energy journey. With a rapidly growing population and a persistent energy deficit, the continent faces a dual challenge of ensuring reliable access to energy while contributing to global carbon-neutrality goals. Nuclear energy—and in particular small modular and micro reactors (SMRs)—can revolutionize the African energy landscape and promote sustainable development.

Currently, over 600 million Africans lack access to electricity, a situation exacerbated by weak electrical infrastructure and heavy dependence on biomass. This energy deficit hampers economic growth and contributes to widening social inequalities.

Although promising, renewable energy sources are often limited by their intermittent nature. So far, solar and wind power have not provided the stable baseload power that is essential for industrialization and urbanization. Africa needs an energy-intensive low-carbon alternative that complements renewable energy to sustainably meet its energy needs.

The potential of nuclear power in Africa is immense. It provides stable, carbon-free energy with the best return on investment among current technologies. However, traditional nuclear reactors require large initial investments and extensive existing infrastructure, which can be prohibitive for many African countries. This is where micro reactors and SMRs offer a breakthrough solution.

SMRs, characterized by their compact size and modular design, typically generate up to 300 megawatts per unit. Unlike conventional reactors, SMRs are factory built, reducing construction costs and lead times. They can be deployed in remote areas with limited grid capacity, making them ideal for Africa’s diverse landscape. In addition, SMRs feature enhanced safety mechanisms, such as passive cooling systems, which minimize the risk of accidents.

SMRs offer a combination of economic and environmental advantages that make them well suited to Africa’s energy needs. The fact that their initial investment cost is generally lower than that of large reactors, coupled with the possibility of setting up innovative financing models, makes their adoption more accessible. Their modularity enables flexible deployment, ideal for electrifying rural areas and supporting industrial development without the need for heavy electrical infrastructure.

On the environmental front, SMRs have a reduced carbon footprint, in line with global climate objectives. Their integration into the energy mix complements intermittent renewable energy sources, ensuring a stable electricity supply while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Finally, the development of this technology encourages the transfer of skills and strengthening of local capacities, laying the foundations for long-term technological autonomy.

To attract investors and ensure public support, African governments need to put in place favorable policies, notably by strengthening their regulatory frameworks and conducting information campaigns to allay any public concerns.

Skills development is also an important pillar for the successful integration of nuclear power in Africa. Implementing this technology requires a skilled and experienced workforce. Ambitious training programs, supported by international organizations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency, are helping to train the sector’s future experts. Countries such as Rwanda have already shown the way by investing heavily in the training of nuclear scientists and engineers, demonstrating the feasibility of such projects.

International partnerships are also important to accelerate the deployment of nuclear power in Africa. The West African Economic and Monetary Union is opening up new prospects for energy cooperation by launching a study on the feasibility of installing nuclear power plants in its member countries. The technical and financial complexity of these projects also require close collaboration between African countries and international players. Public-private partnerships, as well as the support of financial institutions like the African Development Bank, the West African Development Bank, and the Economic Commission for Africa, are key to mobilizing the necessary investments.

But the deployment of nuclear energy in Africa faces a number of challenges. Public distrust, often fueled by misinformation about the risks involved, is a major obstacle. In addition, existing energy infrastructure is often insufficient, necessitating major investment and enhanced regional cooperation, as shown by the example of the West African Power Pool, an association of public and private power entities. Finally, political stability and continuity of energy policies are essential to ensure the long-term success of such projects.

Small modular and micro reactors offer Africa a real opportunity to transform its energy landscape. With enhanced international cooperation, the continent can build a safer, cleaner energy future, while improving the quality of life for millions of Africans.

