Global Energy Agenda February 20, 2025 • 9:00 am ET

The 2025 Global Energy Agenda

By Landon Derentz, Christine Suh, Paul Kielstra, Bailee Mathews (Editors)

The scale of political transformation that took place throughout the democratic world in 2024 will be evident when the Group of Seven (G7) convenes under new Canadian leadership later this year. Ultimately, elections last year led to a notable political shift to the right, laying the foundation for a new international energy and climate architecture. 

Global affairs are only part of the story, however. The release of generative artificial intelligence (AI) models like ChatGPT and OpenAI illustrate the emergence of novel challenges with global consequences on par with those stemming from foreign affairs. For a world still largely pursuing a net-zero future, its leaders must now also contend with yet another competitive race between the United States and China, this time for dominance over key aspects of the development, deployment, and governance of a technology central to global military and economic primacy. 

It’s with this backdrop that the Atlantic Council is pleased to present its fifth Global Energy Agenda. To illuminate this period of profound democratic transition, where the urgent need to secure reliable and sustainable energy systems remains a defining issue, this year’s publication shares the insights from leading industry, civil society, and government voices. As in prior years, this collection of essays is complemented by our in-depth analysis of the results of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center’s annual global energy survey. 

Global Energy Agenda

Feb 20, 2025

Global Energy Agenda full survey results

In the fall of 2024, the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center surveyed global energy and climate experts to take the community’s pulse on the outlook for geopolitical energy risks, a global energy market in transition, and prospects for the net-zero imperative.

Essays

Ushering the auto industry into a new energy era

By Jim Farley

Ukraine can unleash energy investment even amid war

By Volodymyr Kudrytskyi

The US must assure its energy-secure future

By Meredith Berger

The importance of US LNG for economic growth and the global energy transition

By Daniel Yergin and Madeline Jowdy

Southeast Asia aims for sustainability through connectivity

By Kok Keong Puah

Energy realities require pragmatic solutions

By Rick Muncrief

Tech and power sector partnerships can accelerate the energy transition

By Arshad Mansoor

Forging stronger transatlantic energy cooperation

By Dan Jørgensen

Latin America and the Caribbean are leading the green energy transition

By Andrés Rebolledo Smitmans

Busting the top myths about AI and energy efficiency 

By Josh Parker

The small reactor revolution can transform African energy systems 

By Lassina Zerbo

Watch the event

Public Event Thu, February 20, 2025 • 3:30 pm ET

Setting the Global Energy Agenda for 2025

The Global Energy Center hosts a discussion to launch this year’s edition of the Center’s annual flagship report, the Global Energy Agenda.

Climate Change & Climate Action Energy & Environment Energy Transitions Geopolitics & Energy Security

Previous Global Energy Agenda

Global Energy Agenda

Nov 30, 2023

The 2024 Global Energy Agenda

By Landon Derentz, Christine Suh, Paul Kielstra (Editors)

The fourth edition of the Global Energy Agenda kicks off with a collection of essays by energy leaders that are rolling out during COP28. Rounding out the Agenda in early 2024, the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center will release the results of its annual survey of experts that takes the pulse on the geopolitical risks affecting energy markets, the future of fossil fuels, and the transition to clean energy.

Energy & Environment Geopolitics & Energy Security

Editors

Landon Derentz is senior director at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center; Christine Suh is the managing editor for the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center; Paul Kielstra is a freelance editor, analyst, and writer based outside of London; and Bailee Mathews is a program assistant for the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center.

Staff

Landon Derentz

Senior Director

Global Energy Center

Energy & Environment Middle East

Staff

Christine Suh

Managing Editor, Global Energy Center

Global Energy Center

Energy & Environment French

Staff

Bailee Mathews

Program Assistant

Global Energy Center

Energy & Environment Energy Transitions

Image: A general view shows a special ship, "Neptune", the floating liquefied natural gas terminal, during the inauguration of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal 'Deutsche Ostsee' in the port of Lubmin, Germany January 14, 2023. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse