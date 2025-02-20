The 2025 Global Energy Agenda

The scale of political transformation that took place throughout the democratic world in 2024 will be evident when the Group of Seven (G7) convenes under new Canadian leadership later this year. Ultimately, elections last year led to a notable political shift to the right, laying the foundation for a new international energy and climate architecture.

Global affairs are only part of the story, however. The release of generative artificial intelligence (AI) models like ChatGPT and OpenAI illustrate the emergence of novel challenges with global consequences on par with those stemming from foreign affairs. For a world still largely pursuing a net-zero future, its leaders must now also contend with yet another competitive race between the United States and China, this time for dominance over key aspects of the development, deployment, and governance of a technology central to global military and economic primacy.

It’s with this backdrop that the Atlantic Council is pleased to present its fifth Global Energy Agenda. To illuminate this period of profound democratic transition, where the urgent need to secure reliable and sustainable energy systems remains a defining issue, this year’s publication shares the insights from leading industry, civil society, and government voices. As in prior years, this collection of essays is complemented by our in-depth analysis of the results of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center’s annual global energy survey.

STAY CONNECTED

Essays

Watch the event

Previous Global Energy Agenda

Editors

Landon Derentz is senior director at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center; Christine Suh is the managing editor for the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center; Paul Kielstra is a freelance editor, analyst, and writer based outside of London; and Bailee Mathews is a program assistant for the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center.

Knowledge partners

Global Energy Forum partners

Platinum

Gold

Silver

Related work

Follow the conversation on social media using #GlobalEnergyAgenda

The Global Energy Center develops and promotes pragmatic and nonpartisan policy solutions designed to advance global energy security, enhance economic opportunity, and accelerate pathways to net-zero emissions. learn more

Related Experts: Landon Derentz, Christine Suh, and Bailee Mathews

Image: A general view shows a special ship, "Neptune", the floating liquefied natural gas terminal, during the inauguration of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal 'Deutsche Ostsee' in the port of Lubmin, Germany January 14, 2023. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse