End the Russian veto on Georgian accession: NATO 20/2020 podcast

Admitting Georgia to NATO without extending an Article 5 guarantee to the Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Regions can fulfill the promise of the Bucharest Summit.

Listen on

About this episode

At NATO’s 2008 Bucharest Summit, the allies refused to go along with a US push to offer Georgia a Membership Action Plan (MAP), but agreed that it would someday become a member of the Alliance. Germany and France intended for this equivocation to allay Russian objections, yet it was seized upon by Vladimir Putin as an opportunity to block Georgia’s path to the Alliance. In August 2008, a mere four months after the Bucharest Summit, Russia invaded Georgia and occupied twenty percent of its internationally recognized territory. With some creativity and bold political will, however, Georgia’s accession into NATO is still feasible, despite the Russian occupation.

Watch the video

Key takeaways

1:55: Luke talks about the Bucharest Summit of 2008 and why Georgia was denied a Membership Action Plan (MAP) to join NATO

10:27: Luke talks about what it takes for a country to attain a Membership Action Plan and why Germany and France didn’t want Georgia in the Alliance

12:54: Luke also shares why he thinks it is time to establish new mechanisms (aside from MAP) for inviting countries to join NATO

15:35: Alexis gives three reasons why she thinks Georgia should be in NATO

17:41: Luke explains what NATO wants from Georgia to make it a member of the Alliance

20:39: Luke explains why NATO allowed Montenegro and North Macedonia in but still left Georgia out

21:41: Luke talks about the roles of Articles 5 and 6 in terms of Georgian accession protocols

25:13: Alexis and Luke also talk about how Russia is likely going to feel threatened if Georgia were able to get a MAP

28:56: Alexis explains why there is little appetite to invite Georgia into the Alliance

29:47: Alexis explains what would happen if Georgia got tired of waiting for NATO to allow it to be a member

30:30: Luke talks about the importance of US leadership on extending NATO membership to Georgia

32:17: Luke talks about what Georgia and NATO need to do together to resolve the issue and what role Georgian officials have to play in this

35:07: Luke shares his thoughts on the possibility of the Biden’s Administration’s role in helping develop a responsible, realistic and reasonable path for Georgia to join the Alliance

Read the essay

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 End the Russian veto on Georgian accession Admitting Georgia to NATO without extending an Article 5 guarantee to Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali Region can fulfil the promise of the Bucharest Summit. NATO 20/2020 by Luke Coffey and Alexis Mrachek Europe & Eurasia NATO

Explore the podcast series

NATO 20/2020 Podcast NATO 20/2020 is a weekly podcast that explores 20 bold ideas to push NATO to be more visionary, more capable, and more self-evidently valuable to the security of more people. Read More

Related NATO 20/2020 essays

Related program