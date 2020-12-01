Modernize the kit and the message: NATO 20/2020 podcast
NATO will only remain successful over the next seventy years if it modernizes its capabilities, takes command of emerging technology, and harmonizes its strategic messaging.
About this episode
with Her Majesty’s Ambassador, H.E. Dame Karen Pierce, DCMG
Over the last few years NATO has been called many things, from obsolete, to brain-dead, to warmongering. So we must be doing something right. In truth, built on the common values of individual liberty, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, NATO is an unparalleled defensive Alliance which has kept the Euro-Atlantic region and beyond safe for more than seventy years. It has played a crucial role in bringing security and stability to Europe and its neighborhood, as its role in the Balkans showed. The importance of this can’t be underestimated in this seventy-fifth anniversary of the end of the Second World War. NATO continues to act as a platform for shared values and interests, now with partnerships across the world.
Still, the world is growing more dangerous. Technological advances have the potential to transform warfare as significantly as nuclear weapons did after WWII. We need to be clear with our publics what NATO does now and needs to do in the future. Tellingly, a lot of Russian energy still goes into trying to undermine the North Atlantic Alliance every day. NATO is fit for the challenges of today. But it will only remain successful over the next seventy years if it continues to modernize its capabilities and its message.
Key takeaways
- 1:48: The Ambassador talks about who NATO’s audiences are nowadays, what should be the message and how to modernize it
- 3:40: The Ambassador talks of the importance of improving the message and how NATO has done this
- 6:16: The Ambassador talks about NATO’s biggest threat, Russia, and the impact it would make if they worked together to uphold Security Council decisions
- 11:57: The Ambassador discusses the need to hasten the Alliance’s consensus decision-making process
- 14:51: The Ambassador talks about the importance of NATO allies to keep their systems safe and secure and why Huawei was not able to go through with its 5G network plans in some allied states
- 17:39: The Ambassador talks about NATO’s list of challenges, if China could be a military threat, and if Allies should be worried
- 20:11: The Ambassador shares the reasons why the UK felt the need to present a renewed commitment to NATO
- 22:57: The Ambassador gives recommendations on what NATO should do in order for it to shine again in terms of its image to the world
Read the essay
