Set NATO’s sights on the High North: NATO 20/2020 podcast

Security in the Arctic is waiting on no one. NATO needs a strategy for defense and deterrence in the High North before it is outflanked.

Listen on

About this episode

Sun Tzu, the Chinese military strategist from the sixth century BC, emphasized in his classic work The Art of War the importance of securing the “precipitous heights” before one’s adversary. This was due to the advantages that elevated positions afforded a defending army. There is no “higher ground” on Earth than the Arctic.

The Arctic is rapidly changing as it experiences climate change at a rate greater than twice the global average and polar sea ice recedes and thins. The first ice-free Arctic summer, under a high-emissions scenario, could occur as soon as 2042. These changes are resulting in increased human activity in the region as global actors explore opportunities to exploit its natural resources and strategic geographic location.

Watch the video

Key Takeaways

2:00: Jim talks about why he believes that NATO is not doing as much in the Arctic as opposed to other regions of the world

4:13: Marisol explains if the Alliance is behind the times when it comes to its presence in the Arctic and why NATO should be present in the region

7:17: Marisol also explains what is holding the Alliance back and what challenges it faces

13:14: Jim describes why NATO is increasing its attention in the Arctic and if the Alliance is too late

21:09: Jim also talks about why NATO needs to move forward in terms of reaffirming the rules-based order in the Arctic and focus on deterrence

26:09: Marisol explains the potential repercussions of an expanded Alliance presence in the Arctic with regard to NATO’s relations with Russia

29:21: Jim postulates if the Secretary General of the Alliance would support their recommendation

32:24: Marisol and Jim talk about China and its presence in the Arctic and how that will push NATO to also increase its presence there

Read the essay

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Set NATO’s sights on the High North Security in the Arctic is waiting on no one. NATO needs a strategy for defense and deterrence in the High North before it is outflanked. NATO 20/2020 by Jim Danoy and Marisol Maddox Defense Policy Europe & Eurasia

Explore the podcast series

NATO 20/2020 Podcast NATO 20/2020 is a weekly podcast that explores 20 bold ideas to push NATO to be more visionary, more capable, and more self-evidently valuable to the security of more people. Read More

Related NATO 20/2020 essays

Related program

The Transatlantic Security Initiative shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners. Explore the Initiative

Related expert