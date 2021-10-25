This Institute for Security and Development Policy (ISDP) special publication brings together a number of experts from Europe and Asia to discuss the implications of AUKUS for Europe. AUKUS is a critical geopolitical development. It has complex chapters attached to it. Therefore, any assessment of the AUKUS has to be understood from a comprehensive perspective, going beyond just a security partnership. The prime aim of this publication is to discuss the real motives and objectives behind the AUKUS. More importantly, it examines the fallout of the AUKUS on Europe and how it will impact or influence the European future outlook toward the Indo-Pacific.

Anna Wieslander chairs the ISDP’s board.

