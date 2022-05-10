V. Annual Report 2021/2022: Financial summary

In this section we provide an overview of our finances in 2021-2022 and set out the numbers and trends that have helped us grow into one of the world’s leading ideas organizations.
Over a decade of revenue and net asset growth
Diversity of support
Honor roll of contributors
Read the full report
Annual Report 2021/2022
The Atlantic Council has never been more robust operationally, substantively, or financially in its sixty-year history. This comes at a time when our work has never been more crucial in the face of complex, daunting, and worldwide challenges.
Annual Report May 10, 2022
IV. Annual Report 2021/2022: Convening
By The Atlantic Council
The Atlantic Council leads through its ability to convene key communities of interest, in the United States and globally. Learn about our innovations in 2021 as we brought together friends and allies, for debate, discussion, and celebration.