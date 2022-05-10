The Global China Hub researches and devises allied solutions to the global challenges posed by China’s rise, leveraging and amplifying the Atlantic Council’s work on China across its fourteen other programs and centers.





The Global China Hub researches and devises allied solutions to three of the greatest challenges posed by China’s rise:

China’s growing influence on countries, global institutions, and democratic values The global ramifications of political and economic change in Xi Jinping’s China China’s drive to dominate emerging technologies and the consequences for individual rights and privacy

The Global China Hub addresses these challenges by amplifying and strategically expanding the Atlantic Council’s body of work on China, leveraging the Council’s values, extensive global network, and capacity for integrating insights and information across its fourteen other programs and centers. In doing so, the hub capitalizes on the Council’s unique capacity to ascertain “ground truth” on China’s global impact and to galvanize creative policy solutions among US and allied government stakeholders.

“We intend the China Global Hub to be unlike any other center at the Council, designed from the beginning to collaborate with all programs and centers with a China remit to create a cross-cutting capability to better understand China’s activities in the world, thus allowing us to better frame responses to perhaps the greatest challenge of our times.” Fred Kempe, President & CEO of The Atlantic Council

The China Global Hub was founded in September 2021 on the understanding that meaningful action on the most important strategic questions surrounding China’s rise cannot come from a single program or center. Rather, an innovative, multiregion, cross-sector, public-private approach is required to leverage the Council’s values, extensive global network, and capacity for integrating insights and information across all of its programs and centers.

Immediately after the hub’s launch, it convened a series of joint cross-Council events on China-Russia ties; China’s impact on the global information environment; cross-Taiwan Strait relations; the global ramifications of human rights abuses in China; and the future of development finance and global connectivity. These efforts boosted awareness of China work across the Council in the program’s first few months of existence and generated momentum for the Global China Hub’s ambitious 2022 agenda.

Chinese President Xi Jinping during a show commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the National Stadium in Beijing, China June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Vision for 2022

In 2022, the Global China Hub is leading a series of efforts on some of the most pressing strategic issues facing the United States and its allies and partners. Key projects include the China Global South Initiative, a new partnership with Notre Dame University’s Pulte Institute for Global Development, growing bodies of work on China’s evolving role in the Middle East, focus on the global ramifications of deepening China-Russia relations, and work on Taiwan’s changing role in the world.

The hub will also investigate the domestic drivers of China’s external behavior, beginning with the longer-term political and economic implications of China’s enduring zero-COVID policy. Finally, the hub is set to launch major work on the future of US-China tech competition, as well as research series on both China’s development of artificial intelligence-enabled information operations and its broader science and technology (S&T) ecosystem.

Next

Read the full report

Image: Yang Jiechi (R), director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office for China, and Wang Yi (L), China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister, arrive for a meeting with U.S. counterparts at the opening session of U.S.-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S. March 18, 2021. Frederic J. Brown/REUTERS