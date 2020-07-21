Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Annual Report 2019/2020: Shaping the Global Future Together

Image: Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands in Hong Kong, China, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The Atlantic Council was built for this historic moment. Read our Annual Report.

Frederick Kempe, President & CEO, Atlantic Council

Our Annual Report for 2019/2020 looks back at how our past year’s performance, and a dozen years of growth and innovation, helped us position us for the historic disruptions of 2020. They capture what may have been the most successful year in the Atlantic Council’s six-decade existence. The four sections set out how we built the Council; the substantive work of our programs and centers; our finances and our supporters; and our convenings. Together, they explain how we seek to understand and manage the impact of these times on our community of values and common interests.

Tue, Jul 21, 2020

I. Annual Report 2019/2020: Introduction

The Atlantic Council’s Annual Report for 2019 captures what may have been the most successful year in the Atlantic Council’s six-decade existence.

Annual Report by John F.W. Rogers, Frederick Kempe

I. Introduction

Annual Report 2019/2020

John FW Rogers, Chairman of the Atlantic Council, and Fred Kempe, CEO and President, explain how our past year’s performance, and a dozen years of growth and innovation, helped position us for the historic disruptions of 2020. Read the full introduction.

Download PDF
Tue, Jul 21, 2020

II. Annual Report 2019/2020: Our programs

The Atlantic Council’s had six thematic programs and seven regional programs in 2019.

Tue, Jul 21, 2020

III. Annual Report 2019/2020: Convening

In 2019 and early 2020 Atlantic Council’s held Global Citizen and Distinguished Leadership awards, held the Global Energy Forum, and convened two Nato Engages town halls. This page will also give you a glimpse of our annual financial summary and growth.

Annual Report by The Atlantic Council

Tue, Jul 21, 2020

IV. Annual Report 2019/2020: Financial Summary

2019 may have been the most successful year in the Atlantic Council’s six-decade existence. Here we set out the numbers and trends that have helped us grow into one of the world’s leading ideas organizations.

Annual Report by The Atlantic Council