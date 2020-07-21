Annual Report 2019/2020: Shaping the Global Future Together

Image: Demonstrators wave their smartphones during a rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands in Hong Kong, China, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The Atlantic Council was built for this historic moment. Read our Annual Report.

Our Annual Report for 2019/2020 looks back at how our past year’s performance, and a dozen years of growth and innovation, helped us position us for the historic disruptions of 2020. They capture what may have been the most successful year in the Atlantic Council’s six-decade existence. The four sections set out how we built the Council; the substantive work of our programs and centers; our finances and our supporters; and our convenings. Together, they explain how we seek to understand and manage the impact of these times on our community of values and common interests.

Next:

Read the full report: