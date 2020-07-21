Annual Report 2019/2020: Shaping the Global Future Together

The Atlantic Council was built for this historic moment. Read our Annual Report.
Our Annual Report for 2019/2020 looks back at how our past year’s performance, and a dozen years of growth and innovation, helped us position us for the historic disruptions of 2020. They capture what may have been the most successful year in the Atlantic Council’s six-decade existence. The four sections set out how we built the Council; the substantive work of our programs and centers; our finances and our supporters; and our convenings. Together, they explain how we seek to understand and manage the impact of these times on our community of values and common interests.
Annual Report 2019/2020
John FW Rogers, Chairman of the Atlantic Council, and Fred Kempe, CEO and President, explain how our past year’s performance, and a dozen years of growth and innovation, helped position us for the historic disruptions of 2020. Read the full introduction.
II. Annual Report 2019/2020: Our programs
The Atlantic Council’s had six thematic programs and seven regional programs in 2019.
III. Annual Report 2019/2020: Convening
In 2019 and early 2020 Atlantic Council’s held Global Citizen and Distinguished Leadership awards, held the Global Energy Forum, and convened two Nato Engages town halls. This page will also give you a glimpse of our annual financial summary and growth.
IV. Annual Report 2019/2020: Financial Summary
2019 may have been the most successful year in the Atlantic Council’s six-decade existence. Here we set out the numbers and trends that have helped us grow into one of the world’s leading ideas organizations.
