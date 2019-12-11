Aviation cybersecurity: Scoping the challenge
The digital attack surface the aviation sector presents to its adversaries continues to grow in such a way that both managing risk and gaining insight on it remain difficult. With emerging technologies like machine learning and fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications seeing wider adoption—alongside electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL), autonomous aircraft, and increased use of space—aviation-cybersecurity risk management is on the cusp of becoming more complex. Aviation Cybersecurity: Scoping the Challenge, by Pete Cooper with Simon Handler and Safa Shahwan, leverages a global survey together with targeted interviews and expert workshops to explore the diverse challenges of aviation cybersecurity.