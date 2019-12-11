Wed, Dec 11, 2019 Aviation cybersecurity: Scoping the challenge Report by Pete Cooper, Simon Handler, Safa Shahwan Cybersecurity Internet of Things

The digital attack surface the aviation sector presents to its adversaries continues to grow in such a way that both managing risk and gaining insight on it remain difficult. With emerging technologies like machine learning and fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications seeing wider adoption—alongside electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL), autonomous aircraft, and increased use of space—aviation-cybersecurity risk management is on the cusp of becoming more complex. Aviation Cybersecurity: Scoping the Challenge, by Pete Cooper with Simon Handler and Safa Shahwan, leverages a global survey together with targeted interviews and expert workshops to explore the diverse challenges of aviation cybersecurity.