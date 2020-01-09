Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Wed, Jan 8, 2020

International grid integration: Efficiencies, vulnerabilities, and strategic implications in Asia

Global Energy Forum by Phillip Cornell

Climate Change & Climate Action Energy Markets & Governance Energy Transitions Geopolitics & Energy Security Oil and Gas Renewables & Advanced Energy South Asia

Workers repair an electric grid in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kham

Phillip Cornell

Senior Fellow

Energy & Environment Energy Markets & Governance

Global Energy Center

