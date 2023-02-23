In partnership with the Policy Center for the New South (PCNS), the Africa Center is proud to present a joint report on Russia’s influence in Africa, a security perspective on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

Africa emerged as a major player in this conflict on March 3, 2022, when seventeen African states abstained from voting on the United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The number of abstaining countries was surprising, as well as which specific nations abstained; some, like Morocco and Senegal, are known for their proximity to the Western camp. Moreover, unambiguous statements that accompanied nations’ votes made their intentions patent: Some invoked the hypocrisy of the Western world, quick to save Ukraine while ignoring wars in Africa. Other nations expressed grievances regarding the treatment of African students at the Polish border in the early days of the conflict. Others still wished to preserve the Russia that fought on their side during wars of independence and fought the racist regime of apartheid in South Africa. Finally, some nations wished to remain non-aligned with either of the belligerents, so as not to threaten commercial relationships, or simply remain neutral towards a war that did not concern them.

Despite these intentions, Africa was quickly roped into the conflict. On June 3rd, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Senegalese President Macky Sall, in his capacity as current Chair of the African Union (AU), to discuss blocked grain shipments that threatened to worsen food insecurity in Africa. Their meeting in Sochi was publicized internationally. The energy crisis and Europe’s supply chain issues then drew the African continent as courted player in the conflict, with a string of natural resource discoveries from Senegal to Mozambique promising potential alternatives.

The beginning of 2023 ushered in an elaborate diplomatic dance that included visits by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Angola, South Africa, Eswatini, Tunisia and Mauritania. Qin Gang, China’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited five countries including Ethiopia and Egypt. Following suite, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made an unexpected visit to Senegal, Zambia, and South Africa. The Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the presidential couple then did the same. With the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg and the BRICS Summit in Durban, hosted by South Africa, in summer 2023, the United States is determined to flex the resources at its disposal to plead its case. At the US-Africa Summit in December 2022, the country pledged to invest $55 billion in Africa over the next three years, to reform the Bretton Woods institutions, and to help improve Africa’s representation within the G20 and the United Nations Security Council.

This summit – the first of its kind in eight years – followed the China-Africa summit held in Dakar in November 2021, the European Union-African Union meeting in Brussels in February 2022, the 17th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on the India Africa Growth Partnership in July 2022, and the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in August 2022. The United States, which had seemingly withdrawn interest in Africa under President Donald Trump’s isolationist “America First” policy and had then given priority to the Indo-Pacific region and Ukraine under President Joe Biden, had no choice but to re-engage. The nation is no longer merely concerned with managing emergency crises but also seeking new strategic alliances. After a year of war in Ukraine, Africa has emerged as the epicenter of a new geopolitical order with two competing multilateral systems pitted against one another.

The Africa that the United States is seeking to re-engage with has changed significantly. It is important to shift the paradigm and adopt a more creative approach to foreign policy. For a long time, a strategic approach to foreign policy that dates from the Cold War has dominated. This began when the West sought to contain communist advance in the continent, and persisted in the anti-terrorist struggle against Al Qaeda and the Islamic State organization. The deal was simple: the West would favor and trade with countries that supported Western priorities. This made it impossible for African states to remain neutral. Worse still, concerns for democracy and African economic emergencies were never a priority; we even saw autocratic regimes receive quiet support on the grounds that they were anti-communist or aiding in the fight against terrorism.

This simplistic approach has done much to weaken the position of the West in Africa. It continues to influence African perceptions, by giving credence to Russian disinformation campaigns. Today, double talk and double standards are tolerated less and less and encounter increased scrutiny from young Africans who are quick to mobilize through social media. There is nothing more devastating to the West than to turn a blind eye to certain autocracies while vilifying others, or to legitimately oppose Russian aggression in Ukraine while largely ignoring the tragic situation in the Great Lakes for the past thirty years.

It is important to re-engage with an approach that foregrounds the needs of African populations and orients the actions of development agencies, while adopting a cooperative approach that respects the decision-making autonomy of African states. This is especially important because development impacts security, and its failures can tip impoverished populations into war. A myriad of issues must be addressed, including the decisive role of women, youth employment, the pacification of community relations, local governance, global warming, and the opening of schools. It is imperative to provide practical solutions to these issues, which, if left unresolved, will continue to drive African populations into the arms of dark forces.

The situation in the Sahel offers a striking illustration. After fighting a futile war against the terrorist threat for 10 years, French and European troops in Barkhane, Tabuka, and Sabre have been asked to pack their bags by the new rulers of Bamako and Ouagadougou, who rose to power following three military coups. The MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali) has been minimally renewed and stands precarious. Popular protests of Western, and particularly French, interference have erupted throughout the region. Some protestors have been seen brandishing Russian flags and, more menacingly, there have been sightings of Wagner militia troops. Though ostracized in Europe for its war against Ukraine, Russia seems far more welcome on the African continent.

How deep are the roots of Russian influence in Africa? Thirty years after the end of the Cold War, what is Vladimir Putin’s ambition in a region where he has signaled great interest? How can the West respond to this strategy of influence and sway young African opinions that seek a path to sovereignty for their continent? Is it possible for former European powers to overcome the mistrust that endures from the colonial period? What will cooperation with the United States entail? Historically, the United States has successfully convinced several parts of the world of the strength of its model. Will it succeed in reaching African hearts and minds today?

The authors of this report, Sarah Daly and Abdelhak Bassou, are fellows at the Atlantic Council and Policy Center for the New South and analyze Russia’s role in Africa from a security perspective. Beginning from a historical understanding of Russian relations since the fifteenth century, they analyze the evolution and current dynamics of the nation’s influence. Considering the security tools Russia deployed on the continent (including training, technology transfer, defense agreements, militias, etc.), they examine the sustainability of Russian strategy in light of the uncertain war in Ukraine and African expectations. This report, published in both English and French for the first time since our collaboration began, is a valuable resource to understand the critical changes underway for the continent and their impact on the rest of the world.

Amb. Rama Yade, Senior Director, Africa Center

Karim El Aynaoui, Executive President, Policy Center for the New South