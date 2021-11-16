The role of minerals in US transportation electrification goals

Electric vehicles will play a pivotal role in US efforts to reduce emissions and meet climate commitments under the Paris agreement. For the United States to deliver on the “decade of ambition” President Biden declared at COP26 in Glasgow, it must tackle the 30 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions originating from transportation. To that end, the administration’s pledge to bring electric vehicle sales to 50 percent of the consumer car market is central to its plans to deploy clean energy infrastructure under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The administration’s goals of dramatically increased transportation electrification will shape US demand for key minerals and metals.

In the Atlantic Council’s new report: The Role of Minerals In Realizing US Transportation Electrification Goals, author Reed Blakemore examines projected EV growth in the United States, and the commensurate demand for minerals. Blakemore discusses the trajectory of mineral demand growth resulting from an acceleration of EV deployment in the United States, the steps that policymakers and the industry are taking to ensure those minerals demands are met, and where gaps still exist as the United States pursues its electrification goals.

