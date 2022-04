On April 19, Emma Ashford was quoted in Foreign Affairs along with Christopher Preble and others on the question of whether NATO enlargement was a mistake.

“The end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union should have precipitated a shift to a new security architecture for Europe. Instead, the U.S. government pushed NATO enlargement, discouraged European strategic autonomy, and thwarted better transatlantic burden sharing,” Preble argued.

More about our expert

Related Experts: Christopher Preble and Emma Ashford