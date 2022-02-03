On February 3, Emma Ashford co-authored an article in Foreign Policy with Rachel Rizzo, Senior Fellow in the Europe Center, on the problems for European energy sanctions related to the Ukraine crisis.

“The core issue, however, is less one of German intransigence but rather that there are limited options on the table for sanctions in the event of a Russian invasion…Policymakers face a Hobson’s choice: exempt energy transactions from potential sanctions, and they are unlikely to be effective; or include energy transactions, and bear what could be extreme costs on Western economies.”

