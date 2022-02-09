On February 9, Emma Ashford was quoted in the New York Times on the domestic politics of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“‘This is definitely not a left-right thing,’ said Emma Ashford, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and co-author of an article expressing opposition to American support of Ukraine, arguing that the United States is stretched too thin abroad.”

“‘If you consider the broad swath of the restraint or antiwar movements, there are a lot of different groups under that umbrella,’ she said. ‘The antiwar left says we should avoid conflict altogether, and we are saying the same thing, but for different reasons.'”

