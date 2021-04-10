Binnendijk in Defense News: NATO’s focus on China is too narrow

Related content from the author
Wed, Jul 22, 2020
Binnendijk and Koster in Defense News: NATO needs a new core task
Hans Binnendijk and Ambassador Timo S. Koster write that NATO should adopt “conserve stability” as a fourth core task with a global focus.
In the News by Hans Binnendijk, Timo S. Koster
Mon, Mar 22, 2021
The China plan: A transatlantic blueprint for strategic competition
China presents the United States and its partners with the most serious set of challenges they have faced since the Cold War. To manage this challenge, transatlantic nations need a blueprint to build a common approach.
In-Depth Research & Reports by
Thu, Sep 12, 2019
Binnendijk and Shapiro in Defense News: A guide to how the US and Finland can enhance defense cooperation
In the News by