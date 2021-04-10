Home Issues Regions Search Menu
ORIGINAL SOURCE

Related content from the author

Wed, Jul 22, 2020

Binnendijk and Koster in Defense News: NATO needs a new core task

Hans Binnendijk and Ambassador Timo S. Koster write that NATO should adopt “conserve stability” as a fourth core task with a global focus.

In the News by Hans Binnendijk, Timo S. Koster

Americas China
Binnendijk in Defense News: NATO’s focus on China is too narrow

Mon, Mar 22, 2021

The China plan: A transatlantic blueprint for strategic competition

China presents the United States and its partners with the most serious set of challenges they have faced since the Cold War. To manage this challenge, transatlantic nations need a blueprint to build a common approach.

In-Depth Research & Reports by Hans Binnendijk, Sarah Kirchberger, James Danoy, Franklin D. Kramer, Connor McPartland, Christopher Skaluba, Clementine G. Starling, Didi Kirsten Tatlow

China Europe & Eurasia

Thu, Sep 12, 2019

Binnendijk and Shapiro in Defense News: A guide to how the US and Finland can enhance defense cooperation

In the News by Atlantic Council

Europe & Eurasia Northern Europe

Hans Binnendijk

Distinguished Fellow

Defense Policy Europe & Eurasia

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative