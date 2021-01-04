Related content from the author
Mon, Dec 7, 2020
Busch in The Hill: Feta cheese and the EU-China agreement on geographical indications
Marc Busch writes that the EU-China trade deal is a wake up call for the United States and an indication that the US agriculture industry needs an intellectual property strategy.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Mon, Nov 23, 2020
Busch in The Hill: Biden’s trade policy should focus on Europe, not Asia or the Pacific
Marc Busch argues that despite the recent news of a trade deal in Asia, improving trade with Europe should be President-Elect Biden’s priority, and offers ideas for negotiation with the European Union.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Sat, Nov 7, 2020
Busch in The Hill: Biden must do better than Trump’s tariffs in challenging China on intellectual property
Marc Busch offers two policy proposals that President-Elect Biden could use to move beyond President Trump’s tariffs on China and towards a solution that prioritizes intellectual property rights. writes that a recent case by a US company against President Trump’s tariffs on China puts an unflattering light on the President’s tariff narrative.
In the News by Marc L. Busch