Mon, Dec 7, 2020

Busch in The Hill: Feta cheese and the EU-China agreement on geographical indications

Marc Busch writes that the EU-China trade deal is a wake up call for the United States and an indication that the US agriculture industry needs an intellectual property strategy.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Economy & Business Europe & Eurasia

Mon, Nov 23, 2020

Busch in The Hill: Biden’s trade policy should focus on Europe, not Asia or the Pacific

Marc Busch argues that despite the recent news of a trade deal in Asia, improving trade with Europe should be President-Elect Biden’s priority, and offers ideas for negotiation with the European Union.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Economy & Business Europe & Eurasia

Sat, Nov 7, 2020

Busch in The Hill: Biden must do better than Trump’s tariffs in challenging China on intellectual property

Marc Busch offers two policy proposals that President-Elect Biden could use to move beyond President Trump’s tariffs on China and towards a solution that prioritizes intellectual property rights. writes that a recent case by a US company against President Trump’s tariffs on China puts an unflattering light on the President’s tariff narrative.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

China Economy & Business

Marc L. Busch

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Americas Economy & Business

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative