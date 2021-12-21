On December 21, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Scott Cooper published an article in Breaking Defense titled “Deterrence during great power competition: Allies must build fighter capability.” In the article, Cooper argues that in order to credibly deter military action by Russia or China, the United States and its European allies must invest in stealthy air power capable of operating in contested space.

“Such capability adds a significant dose of credibility to NATO statements that it can repay Russian aggression in Ukraine with severe costs.” Share this quote

