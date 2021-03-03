Home Issues Regions Search Menu
On March 3, Forward Defense senior military fellows US Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Crouch and US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Mulder published an article in Defense News titled “Why Biden’s new China czar requires comprehensive policy authorities.” In the article, LtCol Crouch and Lt Col Mulder argue that the Biden administration’s China czar must serve as the hub for developing comprehensive policy regarding competition and cooperation with China.

Allowing the China czar to play the role of key policy integrator can both drive policy toward clear goals and provide priorities for implementation.

Matthew R. Crouch

Senior US Marine Corps Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Christopher P. Mulder

Senior US Air Force Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.

