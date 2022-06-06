On June 6, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was quoted in Bloomberg on the semiconductor company ASML and the challenges it is facing with intellectual property, especially as it relates to China.
[China] put ASML in an extraordinarily awkward position. Many companies go to extraordinary lengths to keep these events from being known to the public, stockholders and investors.
