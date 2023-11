On November 9, Markus Garlauskas’ analysis of simultaneous conflict scenarios in East Asia was referenced in a Korea JoongAng Daily article by retired Admiral Choi Yoon-hee, former chairman of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The article argues that the United States’ allies must build up their own capacity for defense and avoid relying solely on the United States for help in a crisis.

