Atlantic Council Board Directors former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General James E. Cartwright, USMC (Ret.) and former Secretary of the US Air Force the Hon. Deborah Lee James released an article in Breaking Defense titled “The Space Rush: New US strategy must bring order, regulation.” In the article, they argue that humankind is at a critical point in space development at which inaction will put future space advancement at risk. To secure space, a thirty-year US strategy must advance stability and protect vital interests in this emerging domain.

Gen Cartwright and the Hon. James serve as Co-Chairs for Forward Defense‘s Atlantic Council Strategy Paper on “The Future of Security in Space: A Thirty-Year US Strategy,” which will be launched on April 12 with distinguished experts from across the space community, including Gen Cartwright and the Hon. James.

The decisions and investments of the incoming US administration will determine whether the United States maintains or relinquishes its status as the world’s leading spacefaring nation. Missions promoting space stability today will impact the security and prosperity of humankind tomorrow.