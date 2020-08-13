General Jones and Brzezinski in Defense One: NATO Must Move Out Smartly on 5G

Related content
Fri, Aug 7, 2020
The Atlantic Council remembers Brent Scowcroft
Atlantic Council experts react to the passing of Brent Scowcroft and reflect on his legacy as a statesman, strategist, and public servant.
New Atlanticist by
Thu, Jul 9, 2020
Ian Brzezinski testifies to House Committee on Foreign Affairs on Russian bounties on US troops
Russian Bounties on US Troops: Why Hasn’t the Administration Responded?
Testimony by
Mon, Jun 1, 2020
NATO’s role in a transatlantic strategy on China
NATO can be an effective forum for Allies to share awareness of China’s capabilities and activities, develop a transatlantic security strategy regarding China, and pool capacities for engagement and deterrence.
New Atlanticist by Ian Brzezinski