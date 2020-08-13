Home Issues Regions Search Menu
General Jones and Brzezinski in Defense One: NATO Must Move Out Smartly on 5G

Fri, Aug 7, 2020

The Atlantic Council remembers Brent Scowcroft

Atlantic Council experts react to the passing of Brent Scowcroft and reflect on his legacy as a statesman, strategist, and public servant.

New Atlanticist by Atlantic Council

Thu, Jul 9, 2020

Ian Brzezinski testifies to House Committee on Foreign Affairs on Russian bounties on US troops

Russian Bounties on US Troops: Why Hasn’t the Administration Responded?

Testimony by

Russia Security & Defense
Mon, Jun 1, 2020

NATO’s role in a transatlantic strategy on China

NATO can be an effective forum for Allies to share awareness of China’s capabilities and activities, develop a transatlantic security strategy regarding China, and pool capacities for engagement and deterrence.

New Atlanticist by Ian Brzezinski

China NATO

James L. Jones, Jr.

Executive Chairman Emeritus

Brzezinski-Ian

Ian Brzezinski

Senior Fellow, Transatlantic Security Initiative, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Central Europe Defense Policy

Transatlantic Security Initiative