On March 22, Kelly Grieco and Alec Evans published an op-ed in DefenseNews that advised President Biden to nudge European countries to lead NATO at this week’s summits in Brussels.

“Though some have called for Biden to ‘lead from the front,’ a transatlantic relationship characterized by American dominance, and European dependence on U.S. military capabilities, is no longer sustainable. The war in Ukraine shows that the United States is dangerously overstretched. Put simply, Washington cannot continue to underwrite European security if it is to counter China’s growing power and assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.”

