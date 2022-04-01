On April 1, Kelly Grieco was quoted in Washington Examiner and Colorado Springs Gazette articles about the confusion over Biden’s comments on the Russia-Ukraine war.

“‘There’s a little bit of tension between the strategic imperative in terms of wanting to be covert and minimizing escalation and the domestic imperative to respond to critics or reassure different domestic audiences that you are responding in a forceful way and supporting the Ukrainians,’ said Kelly Grieco, a senior fellow on U.S. defense policy at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center.”

More about our expert

Related Experts: Kelly Grieco