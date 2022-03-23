Hide
original source

On March 23, Kelly Grieco was quoted in a Washington Examiner article on President Biden’s high-stakes summits in Brussels.

“The response to the crisis could shift the administration’s thinking on America’s role in Europe, Grieco explained. ‘The argument that the United States leadership is a requirement, that we’re the indispensable nation and without us, the Europeans will not be able to organize themselves, I think has been shown wrong,’ she said.

“’This conflict has shown there is a place for hard power in Europe,’ Grieco added. ‘The challenge here is how does Biden incentivize our allies.’”

More about our expert

Staff

Kelly Grieco

Senior Fellow

New American Engagement Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Conflict Defense Policy

Related Experts: Kelly Grieco

Conflict Crisis Management Eastern Europe English Europe & Eurasia Politics & Diplomacy Russia Security & Defense Ukraine United States and Canada