On March 23, Kelly Grieco was quoted in a Washington Examiner article on President Biden’s high-stakes summits in Brussels.

“The response to the crisis could shift the administration’s thinking on America’s role in Europe, Grieco explained. ‘The argument that the United States leadership is a requirement, that we’re the indispensable nation and without us, the Europeans will not be able to organize themselves, I think has been shown wrong,’ she said.

“’This conflict has shown there is a place for hard power in Europe,’ Grieco added. ‘The challenge here is how does Biden incentivize our allies.’”

