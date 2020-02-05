Herbst dives deep on US-Ukraine relations on NPR’s WorldAffairs

Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Eurasia Center Director John Herbst, a former US ambassador to Ukraine, joins the WorldAffairs podcast on NPR to explore why the US has been supporting Ukraine in Europe’s only active war and why Ukraine needs help defending itself against Russian aggression.


I am confident that support in Washington for Ukraine will continue.

Wed, Nov 21, 2018

Beyond borderlands: ensuring the sovereignty of all nations of Eastern Europe

Territories between great powers—borderlands—have always been areas of strife. So it is with the countries caught between Russia and the West, those that were once part of the Soviet Union or firmly within its sphere of influence.

Report by John Herbst

Corruption Democratic Transitions
Thu, Jan 16, 2020

Think again

In a recent National Interest article, George Beebe dismisses US policy on Ukraine as “steeped in illusions” and argues for a “sensible alternative.” It is a nice try, but what he comes up with does not pass muster.

Long Take by John E. Herbst

Conflict NATO
Thu, Jun 27, 2019

Everything you know about the Donbas is wrong

Many Western experts avoid the Donbas because it’s a knotty problem without an easy solution, and there’s plenty in Kyiv to keep one busy. I was one of those experts until a few weeks ago, when I finally jumped into a car and sped to Kramatorsk.

UkraineAlert by Melinda Haring

Civil Society Inclusive Growth

John E. Herbst

Director, Eurasia Center

Ukraine Politics & Diplomacy

Eurasia Center

The Eurasia Center’s mission is to enhance transatlantic cooperation in promoting stability, democratic values and prosperity in Eurasia, from Eastern Europe and Turkey in the West to the Caucasus, Russia and Central Asia in the East.

