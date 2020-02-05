Herbst dives deep on US-Ukraine relations on NPR’s WorldAffairs

Eurasia Center Director John Herbst, a former US ambassador to Ukraine, joins the WorldAffairs podcast on NPR to explore why the US has been supporting Ukraine in Europe’s only active war and why Ukraine needs help defending itself against Russian aggression.
I am confident that support in Washington for Ukraine will continue.
