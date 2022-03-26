On March 26, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Peter Huessy spoke with Warrior Maven’s Center for Military Modernization on the holistic nuclear and conventional threat that Russia poses to the West and how the United States must respond.
The only thing he [Putin] recognizes and understands is deterrence and deterrence requires a formidable nuclear and conventional capability.Peter Huessy
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.