Kirchberger quoted in Financial Times: European show of support for US in Indopacific will remain limited

Mon, Aug 24, 2020

Capitalizing on transatlantic concerns about China

Beijing is pursuing a China-centric strategy aggressively and in a fashion that is causing significant collateral damage to nations around the globe. Thus far, the transatlantic partners have no comparable strategy to counter these challenges. A new transatlantic approach is needed.

In-Depth Research & Reports by Hans Binnendijk, Sarah Kirchberger, and Christopher Skaluba

China Europe & Eurasia
Mon, Mar 22, 2021

The China plan: A transatlantic blueprint for strategic competition

China presents the United States and its partners with the most serious set of challenges they have faced since the Cold War. To manage this challenge, transatlantic nations need a blueprint to build a common approach.

In-Depth Research & Reports by Hans Binnendijk, Sarah Kirchberger, James Danoy, Franklin D. Kramer, Connor McPartland, Christopher Skaluba, Clementine G. Starling, Didi Kirsten Tatlow

China Europe & Eurasia
Mon, Apr 19, 2021

Binnendijk, Kirchberger, Kramer, and Skaluba on DEFAERO Report Podcast: The need for a transatlantic China Plan

China Plan authors Hans Binnendijk, Sarah Kirchberger, Franklin D. Kramer, and Chris Skaluba joined DEFAERO Report Founder and Editor Vago Muradian to discuss the China Plan’s key analysis and findings.

In the News by Hans Binnendijk, Sarah Kirchberger, Franklin D. Kramer, Christopher Skaluba

China Europe & Eurasia

Sarah Kirchberger

Nonresident Senior Fellow

China Defense Industry

Global Strategy Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security