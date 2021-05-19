Kirchberger quoted in Financial Times: European show of support for US in Indopacific will remain limited

Related content from the author
Mon, Aug 24, 2020
Capitalizing on transatlantic concerns about China
Beijing is pursuing a China-centric strategy aggressively and in a fashion that is causing significant collateral damage to nations around the globe. Thus far, the transatlantic partners have no comparable strategy to counter these challenges. A new transatlantic approach is needed.
In-Depth Research & Reports by
Mon, Mar 22, 2021
The China plan: A transatlantic blueprint for strategic competition
China presents the United States and its partners with the most serious set of challenges they have faced since the Cold War. To manage this challenge, transatlantic nations need a blueprint to build a common approach.
In-Depth Research & Reports by
Mon, Apr 19, 2021
Binnendijk, Kirchberger, Kramer, and Skaluba on DEFAERO Report Podcast: The need for a transatlantic China Plan
China Plan authors Hans Binnendijk, Sarah Kirchberger, Franklin D. Kramer, and Chris Skaluba joined DEFAERO Report Founder and Editor Vago Muradian to discuss the China Plan’s key analysis and findings.
In the News by Hans Binnendijk, Sarah Kirchberger, Franklin D. Kramer, Christopher Skaluba