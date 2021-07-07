Home Issues Regions Search Menu
On July 7, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig spoke at the twenty-first Nuclear Triad Symposium, giving remarks entitled “Choosing Modernization or Choosing Obsolescence.” Kroenig argued that the United States must continue its path of nuclear modernization in the age of great-power competition.

