On July 7, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig spoke at the twenty-first Nuclear Triad Symposium, giving remarks entitled “Choosing Modernization or Choosing Obsolescence.” Kroenig argued that the United States must continue its path of nuclear modernization in the age of great-power competition.

Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare. Explore

Forward Defense