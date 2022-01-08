On January 6, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig and New American Engagement Initiative senior fellow Emma Ashford assessing the latest news in international affairs.
In their latest column, they discuss ongoing protests in Kazakhstan and Russia’s continued threats against Ukraine.
I think we in the West have insufficiently wrestled with the implications of spreading liberal democracy and free markets into the former Soviet space. Good for the people there, but threatening to the autocrats who still rule some of these countries.Share this quote
We should provide Ukraine with more military hardware… we should also go ahead and strengthen the U.S. and NATO military presence in the Baltics and the Black Sea region. Both of these things should be done now, not after Putin invades… he needs to see a clear deterrent force in his path.Share this quote