On February 2, Scowcroft Center Deputy Director Matthew Kroenig was featured as an expert in the Lowy Institute’s interactive project debating “The United States and the Rules-Based Order.” Kroenig contributed an article titled “A free-world steering body,” arguing that the Biden administration should revitalize US leadership and the rules-based system for a new era, and another article differentiating his views from those of the five other project experts.

This is a time to deepen and expand US leadership and the rules-based system, not to scale it back.

Matthew Kroenig

Deputy Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and Director, Global Strategy Initiative

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

