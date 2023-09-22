On September 21, the Scowcroft Center and the Korea Society hosted a joint panel event on “New Nuclear Dynamics of Northeast Asia” in New York City featuring Matthew Kroenig, Markus Garlauskas, and IPSI nonresident fellow Jessica Taylor, alongside Dr. Sue Mi Terry and moderator Jonathan Corrado. The conversation explored issues such as growing PRC and North Korean nuclear capabilities, the potential for simultaneous conflicts in the Indo-Pacific, and the need for a paradigm shift in thinking about US deterrence posture in the region.

Related Experts: Markus Garlauskas, Matthew Kroenig, and Jessica Taylor