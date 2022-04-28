On April 28, deputy director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Matthew Kroenig was quoted in an article in the Byline Times titled “The Nuclear Threats to America & Biden’s Presidency.” Kroenig outlines scenarios where Russia may use more than the threat of nuclear weapons.

In fact, I think Putin would use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, for example, as a last resort in a desperate effort to stave off an embarrassing military defeat. Matthew Kroenig

