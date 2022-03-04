On March 4, deputy director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Matthew Kroenig was featured on a segment of CNBC titled “This could be at least as bad as Chornobyl.” Kroenig explains the alarming risks of a potential nuclear meltdown at the Ukrainian nuclear plant and whether the Russians are purposefully targeting it.

The spread of [radiation material] could be as bad as Chornobyl and could cause a nuclear meltdown. Matthew Kroenig

