On February 18, deputy director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Matthew Kroenig sat down for an episode of Defence24’s SKANER program in a segment titled “Do we need effective nuclear deterrence?” In the episode, Kroenig discussed missile defense in Romania, Poland, and the greater NATO community, and recommended a more integrated missile defense strategy against Russia and China.

Given the threats we face from Russia and China… [we] need to rethink… [what] missile defense architecture look[s] like. Matthew Kroenig, Defence24

