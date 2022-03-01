On March 1, deputy director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Matthew Kroenig was quoted in an article in New York Magazine’s Intelligencer titled “Could Putin go nuclear?” from his previously published article in the New York Times. Kroenig highlights that it is unlikely that Putin will actually utilize its nuclear forces.

