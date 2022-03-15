On March 15, deputy director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Matthew Kroenig was quoted in an article in the Washington Post titled “Why Putin’s nuclear threat could be more than bluster.” Kroenig postulates that Putin will use limited nuclear strikes to prevent a decisive Russian military defeat.

I think he [Putin] sees limited nuclear use as more attractive than accepting defeat. Matthew Kroenig

