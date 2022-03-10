Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in a VOA Chinese article titled “Will Putin press the nuclear button when the Ukrainian battlefield is frustrated?”, and a Daily Caller article titled “‘Decisive, overwhelming force’: How China will learn from Russia’s invasion.” In them, Kroenig explores Russian nuclear options, and the implications of Russian operations in Ukraine for Chinese military strategy, respectively.

