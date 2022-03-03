On March 3, deputy director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Matthew Kroenig was featured on MSNBC’s segment titled “Russia targets nuclear plant.” Kroenig questions why Putin was targeting a Ukrainian nuclear plant and he expresses concern that Putin may attempt to target it again.

We got lucky tonight but I am more concerned…why was Putin firing on this plant? I think he was trying to cause a nuclear disaster. Matthew Kroenig

