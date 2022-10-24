On October 6, Matthew Kroenig was quoted in a Newsweek article by Aila Slisco regarding Putin’s nuclear threats, the likelihood of nuclear use, and how the Biden administration should respond if nuclear use occurred.
I don’t think this is an easy decision for Putin. I think he is on the fence. I think on one hand he is worried that using nuclear weapons could lead to a major U.S. and NATO response that he would prefer to avoid. On the other hand, he’s losing this important war right on his border.
