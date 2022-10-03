On October 2, Matthew Kroenig was quoted in a Los Angeles Times article on Putin’s nuclear threats.
If Putin faces the imminent prospect of losing the war, he’s likely to use nuclear weapons before being defeated. This is probably the closest we’ve come to nuclear use since at least the 1980s.
